Supportive Ex! Lady Gaga’s Former Fiancé Taylor Kinney Attends Her Chicago Concert — See the Pics

A surprise guest was among the thousands in attendance at Lady Gaga‘s Chicago Wrigley Field concert on Friday.

Fans spotted the “Bad Romance” singer’s ex-fiancé, Taylor Kinney, among the throng of concertgoers. Several attendees posted about the celebrity sighting, with a few people sharing pics of the celebrity posing for snaps with people in the stadium.

“Tay with fans at Lady Gaga’s concert in Chicago last night. # TaylorKinney # LadyGaga,” a twitter user wrote for his post.

While Gaga didn’t address her ex’s attendance at the concert, she did post a pic and caption on Twitter, writing about her historic appearance at the Chicago stadium. “So proud to have been the 1st Woman to headline at Wrigley Field # joanneworldtour wih my manager and friend by my side! We love u Chicago!” Gaga wrote.

The Chicago Fire star had famously proposed to Gaga on Valentine’s Day in 2015, but the couple ended their five-year relationship in July of 2016.

The couple had always seemed supportive of each other’s careers. In 2016, Kinney turned down the opportunity to take the stage with Gaga at the Golden Globes award ceremony to make sure all eyes were on her.

“Do you want to know something wonderful?” she told PEOPLE that year. “They asked him to present tonight, but he said no because he just wanted it to be my night and he wanted to support me. Isn’t that special? I just found that out. I love him so much.”

Tay with fans at Lady Gaga's concert in Chicago last night. #TaylorKinney #LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/N0cI30G2gw — тєαм кιииєу ™ (@TaylorkUpdates) August 26, 2017

I met @taylorkinney111 last night and he's such a cool guy. Best drunk selfie I've ever taken. pic.twitter.com/IJLb515tX8 — mark (@guywhokissdgaga) August 26, 2017

So proud to have been the 1st Woman to headline at Wrigley Field #joanneworldtour wih my manager and friend by my side! We love u Chicago! pic.twitter.com/8dvelRgYRH — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 26, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Little Monsters Unite! We’re Celebrating Lady Gaga’s Birthday With The Star’s Most ‘Gaga’ Moment

The 31-year-old is currently on her Joanne world tour — based off of the album of the same name. Joanne reached the top of the U.S. charts in October. Her world tour kicked off in Vancouver on Aug. 1.

A new Netflix documentary on the famed singer titled Gaga: Five Foot Two, is set to premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival before hitting the streaming service this fall.