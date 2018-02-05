Selfie Kid Got '8,000 More Followers' After Snapping Pic with Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl

Ryan McKenna didn’t expect to go viral at Super Bowl LII!

After becoming the subject of various memes suggesting he was more excited about the special Super Bowl episode of This Is Us than watching Justin Timberlake perform, the 13-year-old boy who went on to snap a selfie with the singer during Timberlake’s halftime performance explained what was really going on at the time.

“It was crazy,” McKenna said on Monday’s episode of Good Morning America.

The seventh-grader from Hingham, Massachusetts also added that he had no idea what was even going on in the second half of the game at the time because “all the media just rushed me and it was crazy.”

Even though Ryan had been told that he was standing in a “special section” of the audience, he revealed that he had no idea Timberlake was going to be walking through the crowd during his performance.

“He just came up and I just jumped right in there with him,” the 13-year-old said.

Ryan also explained what was really going on in the photo where he appeared to be more focused on his phone than Timberlake’s performance.

“I had a video going and my phone shut off, that’s why I was on my phone,” he said, adding that Timberlake is his “favorite singer.”

“I love him,” he said. “He’s like my favorite singer, so I had to get a selfie with him.”

As for how he’s adjusting to life after going viral, Ryan said that after sharing his moment with Timberlake his “phone just exploded.”

“Last night I got 8,000 more followers on Snapchat,” he said, adding that “It was definitely a great opportunity. This was insane.”

“Everyone thinks it’s so cool,” he continued, explaining that his friends can’t stop texting him about it.

Following his unexpected television debut, social media hilariously applauded McKenna on Twitter as he was dubbed one of the viral sensations of this year’s halftime show. And the boy quickly became the subjects of various memes.

Many even compared him to Left Shark, the backup dancer in Katy Perry‘s 2015 Super Bowl XLIX halftime show who flailed off-beat to the “Teenage Dream” sequence.

While others used the photo of McKenna on his phone as the subject of Google searches for other events included past halftime shows and the highly-anticipated This Is Us post-Super Bowl episode.

And the subject of many Timberlake trolling memes.

This kid getting selfie with JT is all like “wait, who are you? What song is this?” #SuperBowlAds #justintimberlake pic.twitter.com/JUS6hchKJf — April Eyberg (@Aprillove1625) February 5, 2018

And many were excited for the boy’s day at school on Monday.

Tha kid that took the selfie look hella awkward but he getting all the girls at school tomorrow — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) February 5, 2018

Selfie kid is on 3 morning shows tomorrow. — Derek Willis (@derekwillis) February 5, 2018

That kid has selfie Bragging rights for life — trey wingo (@wingoz) February 5, 2018

“We had the great opportunity to come see the Super Bowl,” Ryan’s father John McKenna told the Pioneer Press. “Never in a million years did we think this would happen.”

Adding, “It was already crazy to be at the Super Bowl in the first place. Then all of a sudden I’m up on the jumbotron and everyone is talking about me. I can’t believe it.”

Super Bowl LII was played Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and aired live on NBC.