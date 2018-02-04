Pink got the Super Bowl LII party started!

The singer, 38, hit the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to sing the national anthem ahead of the NFL championship game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dressed in all-grey and performing while battling the flu, she brought the crowd to its feet with her rendition of the tune.

Pink ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Pink TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Carey Hart, Pink’s husband, quickly took to social media to show his excitement after seeing her performance.

“I am beyond proud of this woman. The roller coaster that she went through this last week with getting sick and losing her voice would have broke any ordinary person,” Hart, a former freestyle motocross competitor, wrote in a post on Instagram at the start of the first quarter. “Oh and sang live by the way. She is the hardest working in show business and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

A Pennsylvania native, the three-time Grammy winner expressed her excitement over being able to perform for her hometown team before the performance.

“Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo,” the singer — aka Alecia Moore — tweeted Jan. 21 after the Eagles clinched their championship spot, defeating the Minnesota Vikings.

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

The star revealed her flu diagnosis on Instagram Saturday morning, in the caption to a photo of herself at rehearsals.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” she wrote, explaining that her 6½-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, and 13-month-old son, Jameson Moon, were to blame for her sickness while lamenting her disappointment.

“I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!” she said.

“And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare,” she continued. “I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do.”

While she blamed her kids for getting her sick, Pink made it clear she wasn’t holding a grudge. “As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives,” she said. “If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit”

Pink Pink/Instagram

Pink joins an impressive list of artists to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the famous football showdown in recent years, including Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood and Beyoncé.

Before the NFL confirmed her role in January, the singer had fun teasing her fans on Twitter.

“I’m really looking forward to 2018,” she wrote. “I’m really excited about the Grammys. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret.”

RELATED: Katy Perry’s Left Shark Reveals He ‘Totally’ Danced Goofy on Purpose During Super Bowl Halftime

Her Super Bowl set is just Pink’s latest feat in a busy year. Last summer, the singer was honored with the Video Vanguard at the MTV VMAs; in October, she released her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma; her hit single “What About Us” was nominated for best pop solo performance at the 2018 Grammys, where she performed her new song “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken”; and she’ll begin her world tour this spring.

Following Pink’s performance, Justin Timberlake will star in the Super Bowl LII Pepsi Halftime Show.

Super Bowl LII is being played Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is airing live on NBC.