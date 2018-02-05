Pink Blasts Twitter Troll for Criticizing Her Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

Pink has no time for a Twitter troll who criticized her otherwise almost universally praised national anthem performance at the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, a Twitter user tweeted, “If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you’re dumb #SuperBowl.” The user, whose account is now protected, probably wasn’t expecting the Grammy-winning singer to respond — but she did, and she didn’t hold back.

“Yeah but [at least] I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch,” tweeted the “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” singer.

Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning https://t.co/SfLQr9hVTq — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

She followed the above tweet up with something a little more positive for her fans: “All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through. Thank you for all of your love and support. We ❤ you.”

All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through. Thankyou for all of your love and support. We ❤️ you. #SuperBowl2018 pic.twitter.com/x9M6XYV3Ny — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

Taking the stage at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., Pink gave a rousing performance of the national anthem while battling the flu. Before she sang, she took a throat lozenge out of her mouth, which you can see in the GIF below:



Many celebrities took to the social media platform to praise her performance. Sheryl Crow called it the best rendition she’d ever heard, and Josh Groban said singing that well with the flu was “goals.”

See more celebrity reactions here.