Leslie Odom Jr. Kicks Off the Super Bowl with a Soaring Rendition of 'America the Beautiful'

Leslie Odom Jr. is starting off Super Bowl LII on a high note!

Prior to the kick-off of this year’s Super Bowl, the former Hamilton star started off the night with a stirring rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Ahead of the performance, the Broadway star, 36, announced he was also releasing a recorded version of the patriotic anthem.

“Excited to share our recorded version of “America the Beautiful” with the wonderful @angelicachoirs and @cmcchoir …can’t wait for Sunday!” he wrote on Thursday, inviting fans to purchase the song on iTunes.

Following the Broadway star’s performance, Pink will sing the national anthem and Justin Timberlake will star in the Super Bowl LII Pepsi Halftime Show.

Super Bowl LII is being played Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is airing live on NBC.