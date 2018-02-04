Justin Timberlake Jokingly Enjoys a 'Lazy Sunday' Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Justin Timberlake may be hours away from taking the Super Bowl LII stage, but for him, this is just a “lazy Sunday.”

The 37-year-old singer and dad showed off his game day VIP badge in a selfie shared to social media on Sunday, captioning the shot with the tongue-in-cheek phrase that hearkens back to the digital short of the same name created by his friend and Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg.

He’ll hit the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis later today to headline the Pepsi Halftime show, where he’s expected to perform a slew of hits from his nearly 20-year musical career.

Timberlake’s performance in Minnesota comes just two days after he released his fourth full-length studio album, Man of the Woods — which includes collaborations with Pharrell (“Supplies”), Chris Stapleton (“Say Something”) and Alicia Keys (“Morning Light”). The showman will hit the road to promote the LP in March. (Click here for a complete list of tour dates.)

He joins an impressive list of A-list entertainers who have headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in recent years, including: Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé and Madonna.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Timberlake has performed at the Super Bowl. I’s actually his third.

He and former boy band ‘NSYNC joined a star-studded lineup (including Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly) in 2001. And in 2004, Timberlake took the stage with Janet Jackson to perform “Rock Your Body,” which ended in the infamous wardrobe malfunction dubbed “nipplegate.”

Super Bowl LII will air live on NBC.