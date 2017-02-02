Watch Taylor Swift Rehearse an Acoustic Version of ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ for Her Pre-Super Bowl Concert

Taylor Swift has her game face on!
The 1989 superstar is just a few short days away from rocking out at the DirecTV Super Saturday Night in Houston—one night before Super Bowl LI—and she’s hard at work honing her performance.
A new video shared Thursday morning shows Swift rehearsing an acoustic version of her latest song, the Zayn Malik collaboration “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Last week, the duo premiered a video for the song, which appears on the soundtrack to the upcoming film Fifty Shades Darker.
The pre-show was announced last October when the star showed off an AT&T-branded jersey on her Twitter account bearing her favorite number, 13.
“Thanks @ATT, this is gonna be fun,” the pop star, 26, captioned the post. She will be joined by fellow performers Bruno Mars, the Chainsmokers, Sam Hunt and Snoop Dogg.
Swift is certainly in good company. Past headliners at the bash include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rihanna, Beyoncé and Jay Z.