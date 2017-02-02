Watch Taylor Swift Rehearse an Acoustic Version of ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ for Her Pre-Super Bowl Concert

Taylor Swift has her game face on!

The 1989 superstar is just a few short days away from rocking out at the DirecTV Super Saturday Night in Houston—one night before Super Bowl LI—and she’s hard at work honing her performance.

A new video shared Thursday morning shows Swift rehearsing an acoustic version of her latest song, the Zayn Malik collaboration “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Last week, the duo premiered a video for the song, which appears on the soundtrack to the upcoming film Fifty Shades Darker.

The pre-show was announced last October when the star showed off an AT&T-branded jersey on her Twitter account bearing her favorite number, 13.

“Thanks @ATT, this is gonna be fun,” the pop star, 26, captioned the post. She will be joined by fellow performers Bruno Mars, the Chainsmokers, Sam Hunt and Snoop Dogg.

Thanks @ATT, this is gonna be fun pic.twitter.com/dS0qPTIutF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 4, 2016

Swift is certainly in good company. Past headliners at the bash include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rihanna, Beyoncé and Jay Z.