Taylor Swift Hits the Super Bowl! Singer Performs at Pre-party in Houston

We are never, ever, ever getting over this.

On Saturday, Taylor Swift made a splash ahead of the Super Bowl at AT&T presents DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night in Houston.

With celebs such as Lea Michele, Ruby Rose, Chris Evans and Chrissy Teigen in attendance, the singer sang a number of songs, including “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” and “Better Man,” marking the first time those tunes had been played live. Bruno Mars, the Chainsmokers, Sam Hunt and Snoop Dogg also performed at the bash.

Earlier this week, Swift, 27, gave fans a peek into her rehearsal by sharing a video of herself singing an acoustic version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” her duet with Zayn Malik for the upcoming film Fifty Shades Darker.

Swift shared several photos from the performance and a peek at her backstage set-up, where her cats patiently lounged on a black couch.

Night💋 @gettyentertainment @versace_official A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:15am PST

Thanks Houston 💋 And @versace_official for making this outfit situation 💕💕💕 @gettyentertainment A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:55pm PST

Backstage in Houston. A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:38pm PST

The concert is only Swift’s second live performance since wrapping up her 1989 world tour in late 2015.

Last October, she played a slew of her biggest songs — including “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “Fifteen” and “This Is What You Came For” (which she co-wrote with her ex Calvin Harris) at a concert after the Formula One United States Grand Prix.