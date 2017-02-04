People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Taylor Swift Hits the Super Bowl! Singer Performs at Pre-party in Houston

By @chiumelo

Updated

John Salangsang/Invision/AP

We are never, ever, ever getting over this.

On Saturday, Taylor Swift made a splash ahead of the Super Bowl at AT&T presents DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night in Houston.

With celebs such as Lea Michele, Ruby Rose, Chris Evans and Chrissy Teigen in attendance, the singer sang a number of songs, including “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” and “Better Man,” marking the first time those tunes had been played live. Bruno Marsthe Chainsmokers, Sam Hunt and Snoop Dogg also performed at the bash.

Earlier this week, Swift, 27, gave fans a peek into her rehearsal by sharing a video of herself singing an acoustic version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” her duet with Zayn Malik for the upcoming film Fifty Shades Darker.

Swift shared several photos from the performance and a peek at her backstage set-up, where her cats patiently lounged on a black couch.

Night💋 @gettyentertainment @versace_official

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Thanks Houston 💋 And @versace_official for making this outfit situation 💕💕💕 @gettyentertainment

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Backstage in Houston.

A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

The concert is only Swift’s second live performance since wrapping up her 1989 world tour in late 2015.

Last October, she played a slew of her biggest songs — including “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “Fifteen” and “This Is What You Came For” (which she co-wrote with her ex Calvin Harris) at a concert after the Formula One United States Grand Prix.