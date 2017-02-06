Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Didn’t Let Knee Surgery Keep Him from Partying with the Kardashians for the Super Bowl

Sean “Diddy” Combs is a fashion maven, but few were expecting his latest accessory: a cane.

The rapper and entrepreneur, 47, is recovering from a recent knee surgery, but it didn’t stop him from celebrating the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win on Sunday with Kourtney Kardashian.

The 37-year-old reality star shared a photo of the duo on Instagram, both rocking furry jackets at an outdoor viewing party.

Diddy also made an appearance on Kardashian’s Snapchat.

“When I need good vibes, this is who I call. When I need to feel good about myself, this is who I call,” Kardashian says of Diddy in the video, as the rapper calls her a “queen.”

Diddy also shared photos from the bash, posing with his cane for the shoot promoting DeLeon Tequila. In one picture, Diddy hangs out with French Montana and Miguel.

Last week, Diddy shared a series of hospital photos announcing to fans and followers that he was recovering from knee surgery.

“Just had my final knee surgery. They said I’d never run again. I SAID THE DEVIL IS A LIER [sic].!! 3 surgeries in one year! 3rd times a the charm!!! #Rebirth don’t take the simple things in life for granted. Thank you to all the surgeons and docs and PTs. I THANK GOD FOR YALL! And #teamlove #ThankYou #GODISTHEGREATEST,” Combs wrote in one of his posts.

The Bad Boy Records founder previously had knee surgery in July 2015, one month after falling through a hole in the stage at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Most recently in August 2016, Diddy delayed his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour by one week in order to recover from shoulder surgery.

That same year in May, Diddy underwent his fourth rotator cuff surgery.