Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour After Her Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Set

Lady Gaga has given fans at least one reason to hit the road with her later this year.

The singer-songwriter has announced her Joanne World Tour after performing during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night. The global trek will be Gaga’s first proper tour since co-headlining the Cheek to Cheek Tour with Tony Bennett between 2014 and 2015.

The tour kicks off in August in Vancouver and will run through December making stops all around North America and Europe, before wrapping up back in the U.S. for a final date on Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City.

The tour supports Gaga’s latest studio album, Joanne — her first solo effort since 2013’s Artpop — which spawned two singles in addition to selling nearly 1 million units worldwide in just over three months. The 30-year-old has fronted several successful arena tours in the past, including the $227.4 million-grossing Monster Ball Tour (2009-11), the Born This Way Ball (2012-2013), and ArtRave: The Artpop Ball in 2014.

Ahead of Joanne‘s No. 1 bow on the Billboard 200 last October, Gaga embarked on the three-date promotional Dive Bar Tour, performing abbreviated sets filled with album cuts like “Million Reasons,” “Perfect Illusion,” and “John Wayne,” before taking the stage Sunday night as the Super Bowl LI halftime show headliner.

Additionally, Gaga previewed Joanne‘s Americana-inspired aesthetics with televised performances on Saturday Night Live, at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the American Music Awards, and the U.K. reality competition series The X Factor across late 2016.

Gaga previously teased the Joanne World Tour to her 65.1 million Twitter followers in January, sharing a message from a fan who claimed the tour’s venues had already been booked.

Though the tour has yet to launch, the Oscar-nominated, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is reportedly already back in the studio working on a “new sound” with country songsmith Dallas Davidson and R&B producer Brian Kennedy.

See all the tour dates below and see more details at Gaga’s website.

Aug. 1: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Aug. 3: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

Aug. 5: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA

Aug. 8: The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 11: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 13: AT&T Park, San Francisco, CA

Aug. 15: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Aug. 19: CenturyLink Center, Omaha, NB

Aug. 21: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Aug. 23: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Aug. 25: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Aug. 28: Citi Field, New York, NY

Sept. 1: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Sept. 4: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

Sept. 6: Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON

Sept. 10: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 15: Rock in Rio Festival, Rio De Janeiro, BR

Sept. 22: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, ES

Sept. 24: Hallenstadion, Zurich, CH

Sept. 26: Mediolanum Forum, Milan, IT

Sept. 29: Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, DE

Oct. 1: Sportpaleis, Antwerp, BE

Oct. 3: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL

Oct. 6: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, FR

Oct. 9: O2 Arena, London, UK

Oct 15: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, UK

Oct. 17: Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Oct. 21: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, DK

Oct. 23: Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, SE

Oct: 26: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, DE

Oct. 28: Lanxess Arena, Koln, DE

Nov. 5: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Nov 7: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Nov. 10: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

Nov. 13: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Nov. 15: Sprint Center, Kansas City, KS

Nov. 16: Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Nov. 19: Verizon Center, Washington, DC

Nov. 20: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 28: Philips Arena, Atlanta, GA

Nov. 30: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL

Dec. 1: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Dec. 3: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Dec. 5: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Dec. 8: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Dec. 9: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Dec. 12: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Dec. 14: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT