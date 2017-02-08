Lady Gaga on Her Successful Super Bowl Performance: ‘I Wish I Could Relive It All Over Again’

Lady Gaga dazzled a worldwide audience with her high-flying performance during the Super Bowl on Sunday — and the pop music superstar said she would do it all again in an instant.

“I’m really happy and had such an amazing time performing at the Super Bowl, wish I could relive it all over again,” the 30-year-old New Yorker told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe for an Apple Music interview released Wednesday, the same day her music video for her latest single, “John Wayne,” debuted.

Mother Monster appeared to descend from the top of NRG Stadium to begin her show, which featured a medley of her biggest hits, lightning-fast outfit changes and even some riffing on a keytar. The show was the culmination of months of preparation — and her hard work seemed to pay off.

“I really had a real sense of being in the zone for this performance, worked on it for a really long time, took months, trained hard. Every second I wanted to give the world and fans what they deserve, a great show,” she said.

Although the superstar is used to playing stadiums and high-profile gigs, there was something about the halftime performance that seemed to humble the music veteran — so much so that she couldn’t help but give an impromptu shout-out to her parents during the performance.

“When we first got there I asked my dad and friends and mom to come out to the field with me, and [we] took a bunch of photos at the 50-yard-line,” she said, then later addressed seeing her parents during the performance. “I was singing ‘Million Reasons’ and my mom and dad were right there. I think that’s why I said ‘Hi Mom and Dad’ — it was so surreal and to see my parents in the crowd.”

Gaga appeared to begin her show from the roof of the stadium as hundreds of drones formed shapes around her, although it was later revealed that the stunt was pre-recorded. In reality, an onlooker tells PEOPLE she began her set on the darkened field and was raised by cables as the video played. She was lowered down as a spotlight shone on her.

“I was 70 feet in the air and I felt like I was exactly where I was supposed to be,” she said. “Once the lights came on, and fans were screaming, the boom of the pyro — it’s what makes me feel alive.”

Even if the roof stunt required a little Super Bowl magic, another part of her show was 100 percent real: catching the football and falling into a pit to end the heart-stopping show. Gaga admits it was also pretty stressful.

“I was really happy I caught the football,” she said. “The night before I was going to sleep I looked up at the ceiling and wondered why on earth I thought it was a good idea to catch a football — it was all my idea.”

Gaga then proved she knows her football lingo when she explained how awful it would have been if she had missed it.

“Biggest fumble of the night if I dropped it,” she said. “I fought for it. I thought if I could do all of that and then catch the football, that’s a real touchdown.”