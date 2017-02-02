Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Feature Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga is teasing her fans with more information regarding her highly anticipated halftime show performance at Super Bowl LI on Sunday. Though not much has been revealed about the performance, Little Monsters can look forward to seeing Tony Bennett.

According to a tweet, Bennett will appear in a video countdown introducing Gaga.

Lady Gaga's #SuperBowl performance will begin with a 10 second countdown video featuring Little Monsters and Tony Bennett. — Lady Gaga (@ryanleejohnson) February 2, 2017

Gaga collaborated with the jazz singer on the 2014 album, Cheek to Cheek, which later won a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album. Shortly before the above tweet was posted, Bennett tweeted his support for Gaga’s big game performance, writing, “@ladygaga I know your Super Bowl halftime show will be original, of the highest artistry and spectacular….just like you. Love, Tony.”

.@ladygaga I know your Super Bowl halftime show will be original, of the highest artistry and spectacular….just like you. Love, Tony — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 2, 2017

According to Bennett, the duo spoke about the Super Bowl months ago. “She’s terrific. And she’s doin’ the Super Bowl, which she just announced publicly,” he told PEOPLE in October. “She says, ‘I want Tony Bennett on that stage,’ so that’s still a possibility, yeah. [Laughs.] We get along great.”

On Thursday afternoon, Gaga shared what she called a “sneak peek” of her performance on Instagram.

Anyone that's looking for a sneak peek of the Halftime show, here it is. 😂getting ready for press conference w hairography assistant @fredericaspiras A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:09am PST

“Anyone that’s looking for a sneak peek of the Halftime show, here it is,” she captioned the brief clip, in which she dances in a bra while being hosed down with a blow dryer. “Getting ready for press conference w hairography assistant @fredericaspiras.”

On Wednesday the singer whipped fans into a frenzy when she included a bee emoji in an Instagram post, prompting speculation that Beyonce would make a surprise appearance during her set. But Gaga shut those rumors down during Thursday’s press conference, saying, “Don’t read anything into the little bee.”

—Reporting by Jeff Nelson