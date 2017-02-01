Lady Gaga Looks Poised and Calm 5 Days Ahead of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

It’s the calm before the Super Bowl storm.

Lady Gaga may be just five days away from joining an exclusive list of musicians who have performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but a new image shared on her Instagram has Mother Monster looking cool and collected.

In the snap, Gaga is lounging over some blue seats in the football stadium, wearing an all-black outfit of a crop top, sneakers, jacket and aviator-style sunglasses. “5 days,” she simply captioned the photo.

While rehearsing for the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons showdown in Houston, the 30-year-old singer has essentially taken over NRG Stadium. On Monday, Gaga shared footage of herself and her mother doing cartwheels on the field.

“Me and mom in the End Zone,” she captioned the video.

The singer has also been teasing her performance, sharing photos from the rehearsals with her dancers.

Me and mom in the End Zone 👯🏈💕 A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

#SB51 10 days A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:57pm PST

Stuntin backstage, #SuperBowl #halftime rehearsal break. It's gonna be only family on that stage. ❤️ A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:05pm PST

Last year, Gaga nailed her performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl L, no doubt putting her name at the top of the list for this year’s halftime show. From what she’s said so far, it’s going to be big.

Houston, you are beautiful. 🐝 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

At present, the pop star has confirmed only a high-flying roof stunt — but there’s sure to be other moments that pack a punch. On Wednesday afternoon, Gaga posted an additional photo showing her kicking back on a gorgeous front porch.

“Houston, you are beautiful,” she captioned the image, but the accompanying bee emoji got fans wondering—could she team up with Beyoncé for a Super Bowl collaboration?

Fans flooded the “Perfect Illusion” singer’s comments section with bee emojis and tagged Beyoncé, 35, in their posts. “TELEPHONE PART TWO PLEASE,” wrote one excited fan.

The superstars previously collaborated on Lady Gaga’s smash hit “Telephone” in 2009, and the song went on to be nominated for a Grammy.

The Lemonade singer, who debuted her single “Formation” during the halftime show last year after headlining in 2013, surprised her fans Wednesday by announcing she’s expecting two little ones with her husband Jay Z, 47. Perhaps the bee emoji was merely her way of saying “congrats” to the Houston native.

All will be revealed this Sunday! Super Bowl LI airs Feb. 5 on Fox.