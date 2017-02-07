Pink Praises Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show and Slams Critics Who Say She 'Flew First': Let's 'Get Back to the Real Controversy'

The skies are still friendly.

In a new Instagram post, Pink addressed those who criticized Lady Gaga for flying during her Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday.

The pop star asserted that although she’s done similar stunts in the past – like at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards – she’s certainly not the first to brave wire-flying.

“For the record: Let’s squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing,” the 37-year-old wrote on Monday. “Lady Gaga killed it yesterday. Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in front of millions and millions of people.”

She continued, “Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place. Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter Pan been in the air for years! Now can we get back to the real controversy? The one where our so called leader is stripping our humanity away minute by minute….”

#womensupportingwomen #happymonday #letsnotgetdistracted A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Alongside the screengrabbed note, Pink added the hashtags: “#womensupportingwomen #happymonday #letsnotgetdistracted.”

Gaga’s show started with footage of her on the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston, singing a mash-up of “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land.” She then appeared to jump toward the field down below, before the live recording showed her being lowered while suspended, toward the stage.

RELATED VIDEO: Gaga Takes the Plunge! Mother Monster Opens Halftime Show With Jump From Stadium Roof

During the performance, Gaga sang some of her biggest hits, including “Million Reasons” and “Poker Face.” She closed with track, “Bad Romance” before dropping her microphone and jumping off the stage.