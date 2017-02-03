Everything We Know About Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Performance — So Far

While football fans everywhere are eager to find out if the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots will reign supreme at the Super Bowl, pop culture aficionados have more pressing matters to focus their attention on, like Lady Gaga‘s highly anticipated halftime performance.

As is the case each year, the NFL is keeping mum on details related to its entertainment acts, but that doesn’t have fans (or Gaga) feeling any less hyped for what’s to come.

A quick scan of the singer’s social feeds shows she’s just as excited to perform at the annual game, which will mark Gaga’s second time singing at the event (she sang the national anthem at the 2016 showdown).

Here’s what we know so far about the “Joanne” crooner’s performance:

SHE’S TAKING HER SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE REALLY SERIOUSLY

Back in October, Gaga shared her vision of what she hopes her performance will look like. “I want every guy’s girlfriend in his arms … I want every husband and wife kissing … every kid laughing,” she told Radio Disney. “In my mind they’re having this really powerful family experience watching the Super Bowl.”

Gaga also couldn’t help but look back at the icons who have performed before her. Her favorites? “Michael Jackson was incredible. I also loved Diana Ross. To be honest, I loved all of the halftime shows,” she added. “Bruce Springsteen — my father was a big fan — I really loved his halftime show too. I want people to feel the patriotism of the event.”

SHE’S IN FULL HALFTIME PREP MODE

A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

How does one prep for the Super Bowl halftime show? If you’re anything like Gaga, you go horseback riding along a scenic trail to decompress.

SHE’S REHEARSING AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

She’s been perfecting her moves and isn’t afraid of showing her day-to-day routine behind the scenes.

SHE WILL PERFORM ON THE STADIUM’S ROOF

The rumors are true! The singer will perform while suspended from the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium. “My sister was like, ‘I know, let’s suspend you in the air!’ ” Gaga said in an interview, adding that her younger sister, Natali, came up with the idea.

“[The NFL] were really excited about the show we wanted to put on. They’ve been super supportive. They’ve been there every day at the rehearsal space with us and cheering me on as I rehearse. It’s been great.”

SHE’S ALSO BEEN WORKING OUT WITH A PERSONAL TRAINER

Training. Everyday all day 🏈🎤#superbowl #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Because when you’re about to get onstage at the center of a packed stadium with millions of people around the world watching from home, you’re determined to look and feel your fittest.

SHE MIGHT PERFORM ‘BAD ROMANCE’

A behind-the-scenes video featuring Gaga’s handpicked dancers practicing choreography to “Bad Romance” tipped us off.

Without offering a set list, the Grammy winner did reveal during a Super Bowl press conference that her performance will feature songs from every stage of her career. “We chose songs that we hope that both the football fans and the people who are just tuning in for the halftime show will enjoy.”

SHE HAS A FOOLPROOF GAME PLAN

“I’ve been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I’m going to do,” the singer detailed. “For me, it’s all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn’t normally come together. The thing is, it’s such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it’s been done so many times.”

Of her performance game plan, Gaga explained: “I think the challenge is to look at it and say, ‘What can I do differently? How can I elevate certain little things here and there, and also make it about the music?’ This is where I’m supposed to be.”

BEYONCÉ IS INVOLVED … IN A WAY

Houston, you are beautiful. 🐝 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

If you believe the hype, that is. The same day Beyoncé broke the internet with her pregnancy news, Gaga took to Instagram to post a photo of herself looking pensive with the caption: “Houston, you are beautiful,” followed by a telling bee emoji.

Fans flooded the “Perfect Illusion” singer’s comments section with bee emojis and tagged Queen Bey in their posts. “TELEPHONE PART TWO PLEASE,” wrote one excited fan.

So, is there any truth to this? “Don’t read anything into the little bee,” Gaga said during a Super Bowl press conference.

“I was actually with her the last halftime show she did [last year], and she always is very inspiring and gives great advice — she’s a very focused and genuine performer … I’m going to be taking the spirit of many performers with me on that stage when I go up there,” she added. “I’m grateful to have wonderful women in this business that are supportive of me.”

THERE WILL BE ‘EXCITING’ OUTFIT CHANGES

“I don’t like to use the word cram when it comes to fashion,” Gaga said during a Super Bowl press conference, when asked about the number of outfit changes she has planned for Sunday. “There’s some exciting stuff,” she said of her wardrobe, later adding: “I will tell you that there will be no meat dress there, so don’t wait for that.”

TONY BENNETT WILL MAKE AN APPEARANCE

Bennett, who worked on a jazz album with Lady Gaga in 2014, will appear in a video countdown introducing the singer on Super Bowl Sunday.

The legendary jazz musician responded to the news with a heartfelt tweet: “@ladygaga I know your Super Bowl halftime show will be original, of the highest artistry and spectacular….just like you. Love, Tony.”

SHE WILL SPEAK HER MIND



“The only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career,” said Gaga, who campaigned for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton before Donald Trump was elected. “I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country as one of love and compassion and kindness. My performance will uphold those philosophies.”