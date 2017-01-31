Bringing Sexy Back to the Big Game: Justin Timberlake Shares Sneak Peek of His Upcoming Super Bowl Ad

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LI commercial will rock your body and your taste buds.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer teamed up with Bai Brands as the beverage company’s Chief Flavor Officer, serving as the guinea pig behind new flavor innovations and star of their latest marketing campaigns — including the 30-second spot that will air nationally during the big game’s second quarter.

“What are you doing this weekend? #SB51 @drinkbai,” Timberlake captioned a sneak peek of the ad on Instagram. The full-length clip will also feature a surprise special guest.

What are you doing this weekend? #SB51 @drinkbai A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:22am PST

“Justin has been working closely with our team on several new projects and we are excited to see them all come to life in 2017,” says Ben Weiss, Founder and CEO of Bai. “This is just the beginning.”

Bai first announced its partnership with the award-winning actor and musician in November 2016.

Tune in to Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 6:30 p.m. EST on FOX.