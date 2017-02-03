Justin Bieber Makes His Return to Instagram Just in Time for the Super Bowl

Never say never—Justin Bieber has returned to Instagram!

The 22-year-old singer reactivated his account following a six month hiatus to post about his T-Mobile Super Bowl campaign and encourage people to share their best touchdown dance using #UnlimitedMoves.

Following the comments Bieber made at one of his concerts in November, his return to the social media site comes as a big surprise.

“Instagram is for the devil,” he said at the show, according to a fan-shot video. “I think hell is Instagram. I’m like, 90 percent sure. We get sent to hell, we get locked in the Instagram server. Like I’m stuck in the DMs.”

Let me see your #unlimitedmoves A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

In August, Bieber deleted his account after posting a series of photos with captions asking people to “stop the hate.”

Bieber first threated to make his Instagram private when he received hate from commenters about his rumored girlfriend Sofia Richie, 18. “This is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like,” he wrote at the time of the post.

Adding fuel to the fire, Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 24, gave him some advice—which turned into a lot of drama in the comments section.

“If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol- It should be special between you two only,” Gomez commented on a photo of the rumored couple. “Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did.”

Bieber replied to Gomez: “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way”—and the Internet went crazy.

Gomez bit back again: “Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love.”