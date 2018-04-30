Warm Nights and Loud Music: Your Complete Guide to the Hottest Concerts of Summer 2018

The tans will fade, but the music memories will last forever!

As the weather heats up, some of music’s biggest icons are gearing up to take the stage under the shining sun to keep you grooving all through the night. From Taylor Swift to Sam Smith and power couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z to Maroon 5, #Summer2018 will be a season to never forget.

To celebrate National Concert Week, here’s a guide to this summer’s hottest concerts:

U2 ‘s Experience + Innocence Tour: May 2 – June 29

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour: May 8 – Oct. 6

Pink’s Beautiful Trauma Tour: March 1 – Sept. 8

Shania Twain’s NOW Tour: May 3 – Aug. 4

Little Big Town’s The Breaker Tour: Feb. 8 – June 16

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul World Tour: March 31 – July 22

Harry Styles’ Harry Styles Tour: March 11 – July 14

Khalid’s The Roxy Tour: Jan. 27 – June 7

Maroon 5’s Red Pill Blues Tour: May 30 – Oct. 15

Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold Tour: April 18 – Sept. 12

Kesha and Macklemore’s The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour: June 6 – Aug. 5

Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around The Sun Tour: March 16 – Aug. 25

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s OTR II Tour: July 25 – Oct. 4

Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour: Feb. 16 – Sept. 21

Britney Spears’ Piece of Me Tour: July 12 – Aug. 24

Niall Horan’s The Flicker World Tour: July 18 – Sept. 23

Thirty Seconds to Mars’ The Monolith Tour: June 26 – Aug. 12

Charlie Puth’s Voicenotes Tour: July 13 – Sept. 1

Imagine Dragons’ Evolve World Tour: June 5 – Aug. 10

Sam Smith’s The Thrill of It All Tour: June 22 – Sept. 8

Shakira’s El Dorado World Tour: Aug. 10 – Sept. 6