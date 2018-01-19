Sting and Trudie Styler on the Secret to Marital Bliss: 'We Don't Live in Each Other's Pockets'

After 25 years married — and 35 together — Trudie Styler is still the light of Sting’s life.

The couple, who married in 1992 after spending 10 years together before tying the knot, is still going strong. “We love each other — which is a given! — but we also like each other,” Sting, 66, told PEOPLE Jan. 10 at the Cinema Society and Bluemercury-hosted premiere of the IFC Films’ Freak Show in New York. “I think there’s a difference.”

Styler, who directed the movie, was the star of the show for the evening, and the rocker was pleased to let her shine. “It’s a great film — it’s her directorial debut and she’s done a wonderful job. It’s a wonderful story, a very important story, a funny story, a touching story, a sad story,” he told PEOPLE. “I’m extremely proud of her.”

The loving feeling is mutual. “I’m married to an incredibly good husband and we’re devoted to each other,” Styler, 64, told PEOPLE. “We laugh a lot !I think that’s important in a marriage. He has my back; he’s my champion.”

So what’s the secret to their marital bliss? “Obviously there has to be a chemistry — that’s why we can stay together for as long as we’ve been together. We have space apart because he tours and I go and do the things that I have to do with my films — we don’t live in each other’s pockets.”

And when they do see each other, it’s electric. “When she comes into a room, she lights a room up for me and I think the same applies for her,” Sting said before joking, “But you’d have to ask her.”