Stevie Wonder is married!

The singer, 67, reportedly tied the knot over the weekend with fiancée Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, 42, at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

Background vocalist Marqueta Pippens shared photos and videos from the stunning wedding on her Instagram account on Monday (she’s since made her account private).

“Had a ball and was honored to be a part of Stevie Wonder’s wedding,” she captioned a photo collage. “Everything was so beautiful not to mention the hundreds of butterflies that were released from a box during the ceremony.”

In one photo, Wonder is seen sharing a dance with his daughter and new bride, who wore a head piece and form-fitting white gown for the big day. The reception appeared to be elaborately decorated with various flower arrangements and string lights.

Pippens also shared a video of Babyface singing his hit “Whip Appeal” at the reception. Guests were seen grooving and clapping along to his performance.

The Sun reports John Legend, Pharrell Williams and Usher also performed, before Wonder took the stage to serenade his new wife himself. A rep for Wonder did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In December 2014, Wonder welcomed his ninth child, and second child with Bracy, a baby girl named Nia.

The 25-time Grammy winner also has seven children from previous relationships: Aisha, 42, Mumtaz, 34, Kwame, 28, Kailand, Sophia, Keita and Mandla, 12.

This is the third marriage for Wonder, who was married to Syreeta Wright from 1970 to 1972, and Kai Millard from 2001 to 2012.