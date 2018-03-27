Steven Tyler's Daughters Liv, Chelsea and Mia Celebrate His 70th Birthday on Instagram

Steven Tyler‘s daughters are celebrating their dad’s milestone birthday with heartfelt words on social media.

The rocker — who is also dad to 27-year-old Taj Monroe Tallarico — turned 70 years old on Tuesday, and his girls Liv, 40, Chelsea, 29, and Mia, 39, marked the occasion by opening up about how he’s impacted their lives.

“We’ve had quite the adventures,” Mia captioned a photo of herself laughing with her father. “You’re my favorite man to laugh with, to close our eyes, lean our heads back and shake em side to side when we eat something insanely delicious with, tell dirty jokes with, cry, hug, pet, be mad at, be happy with and most of all just love.”

Steven, Chelsea, Mia and Liv Tyler Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

“I watched you put my son to sleep last night rubbing your finger over his brow and in that moment I knew everything was going to be all right,” she continued about her 10-month-old son Axton Joseph. “And that right there is the definition of a father.”

Meanwhile, the Aerosmith frontman’s eldest daughter Liv thanked her father for teaching her how to stay strong even in difficult situations.

“Thank you for teaching me to never take no for an answer. To always ask more questions. To really look and really listen and to really feel everything,” wrote Liv, who’s mom to Lula Rose, 21 months, Sailor Gene, 3, and Milo William, 13. “You are a force to be reckoned with, a true inspiration and when you open your mouth to sing you light up the whole world.”

The entertainer’s youngest daughter posted a throwback photo of herself holding tight onto her dad and called him a “force of nature.”

“To the one who embodies ancient wisdom and childlike wonder simultaneously … Unlike anyone who ever has been or ever will be,” she captioned the snap. “I love you and thank god every day for you.”

Tyler also shared a sweet video of his children and grandchildren singing “Happy Birthday” and sending him birthday wishes on his own Instagram account.

“First of all, I’m Papa Stevie,” he told PEOPLE earlier this year about his growing family. “We try to get together for Christmas and it’s fun, it’s beautiful. What we got is beautiful.”