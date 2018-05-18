Steven Tyler Admits to Spending $2 Million on Cocaine: 'I Snorted Half of Peru'

Steven Tyler doesn’t mind admitting he’s spent a fortune on drugs.

During a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show with James Corden, in which guests choose between answering revealing questions about their life or eating a disgusting food, the now-sober Aerosmith frontman didn’t hold back when asked how much money he’d spent on drugs.

Laughing, the 70-year-old replied, “About $2 million, easily.”

“I snorted half of Peru,” he added, as a big grin crept across his face. “I mean, ask anybody that’s going to be honest with you.”

Seemingly unable to believe Tyler’s forthcoming answer, Corden energetically replied that the singer was the “best guest ever.”

Steven Tyler Terence Patrick/CBS

RELATED: Bump This Way! ‘Papa’ Steven Tyler Cradles Pregnant Kate Hudson’s Belly in Sweet New Snap

Tyler also revealed that while attending a party thrown by ethical fashion designer Stella McCartney, he hit on his daughter Liv Tyler’s friend Cameron Diaz — while Liv was within earshot of the pair!

While traveling to the party, the rocker explained “we all jumped in a van and who should be sitting to my right: Cameron Diaz.”

“So I look at this beautiful woman. I say, ‘Cameron, should you ever need someone to take you to the movies or you know, if I was to ask you to show me around London…’ And of course Liv went, ‘Daddy — you’re hitting on my best girlfriend,'” he continued.

Although the singer added that he “got ashamed for a moment,” he quickly brushed it off.

Steven Tyler and Cameron Diaz Kevin Mazur/WireImage

But there was one subject Tyler wouldn’t broach — talking smack about his fellow bandmates.

Asked to rank the other members of Aerosmith “in order of talent,” the 70-year-old simply grabbed his fork and knife and prepared to take a bite of cow intestines.

“I gotta go on tour with these guys, it’s bad enough the sh— I say to them,” he explained.

Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED: Steven Tyler on His Tour Cancellation: ‘I Certainly Did Not Have a Heart Attack’

In October 2017, Aerosmith canceled the last four shows of their South American tour so that Tyler could seek immediate medical care.

Sharing a statement on the band’s website, Tyler later wrote the tour had been cut short because “I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the States could perform,” while he denied rumors that he had a heart attack.

Aerosmith last performed together at Jazz Fest in New Orleans earlier this month.