Steven Tyler on His Tour Cancellation: ‘I Certainly Did Not Have a Heart Attack’

Steven Tyler is setting the record straight.

Last month, Aerosmith canceled the final four shows of their South American tour, saying that Tyler was “seeking immediate care” after his doctors advised him that he could not continue to travel and perform.

Rumors soon spread about the 69-year-old singer’s health, with many people on social media speculating that he had either had a heart attack or a seizure.

But the singer shared a statement on Aerosmith’s website on Monday, saying that the rumors are untrue. He had earlier posted the statement on Twitter.

“It breaks my heart to have left this tour early,” he writes. “The band has never played better. Just watch the 100,000 people at Rock in Rio.”

“I give you all an A+ for creative speculations,” he continues, “but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is taking a rippin’ lead.) Sorry to have cut the tour short, but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the states could perform.”

“We’ve been to Tel Aviv, to Russia, to Rio, and all the in between,” he concluded. “I guess it’s true what they say…’that life’s a pisser when eu’re a peein'”

While the statement didn’t clarify the nature of Tyler’s condition, a previous statement said that Tyler “is expected to make a full recovery. With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world.”

The rock star also included his own comments in the previous statement, writing, “I am not in a life-threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances. I promise I’ll be back… unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows… As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs…..'”