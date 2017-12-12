Sweet Emotion! Steven Tyler Gives Girlfriend Aimee Preston an In-Store Smooch

Steven Tyler once sang about love in an elevator — but now he’s all about love in a grocery aisle! The Aerosmith legend, 69, was seen planting a kiss on his girlfriend, 29-year-old Aimee Ann Preston, while shopping at the Erewhon organic food store in Los Angeles.

Preston had worked as Tyler’s personal assistant before their relationship took a romantic turn. The pair made their official debut in February 2016 at an Oscar viewing party for Elton John’s AIDS Foundation.

Tyler just returned from Atlanta, where he attended last Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for Janie’s House, a home for abused young women. Borrowing its name from the 1989 Aerosmith hit “Janie’s Got a Gun,” the facility took more than two years of work to come to fruition.

“Steven’s in the mix and Janie’s in the house!!!” Tyler captioned a video he shared on social media. “I’ve never written a song as beautiful as Janie’s house…this was two years in the making!! Spending the day with these girls…I’m just so proud of them! I’m just relieved they have a safe space to be who they are #janiesgotafund.”

Ever since Tyler partnered with the nonprofit Youth Villages to start Janie’s Fund two years ago, the foundation has funded over 56,000 days of care for young women, assisted 1,300 teens aging out of the foster care system, and sponsored several programs that uplift and inspire abused women, according to the organization.