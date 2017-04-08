Journey fans have stopped believing in a reunion performance.

The American rock band was joined by former lead singer Steve Perry at Friday evening’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Perry, 68, was there with former bandmates Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith and Ross Valory, along with current lead singer Arnel Pineda, who was not included in the band’s honor.

Train’s Pat Monahan inducted them with kind words. “Tonight I’m here to live out a life-long dream, to induct the heart of San Francisco music into the rock hall,” he said before nah nah nah-ing part of “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’.”

“To Steve Perry, you’re one of a kind. You’re one in a million,” Schon complimented Perry, who returned the favor by mentioning “the magic fingers of Schon’s guitar.”

In addition, Perry thanked the fans: “You put us here. We would not be here had it not been for you and your tireless love and consistent devotion. You never have stopped. I’ve been gone a long time, I understand that, but I want you to know that you’ve never not been in my heart.”

Though attendees and fans rejoiced at the Journey reunion on stage, many were disappointed when Perry did not participate in the band’s three-song performance — “Separate Ways,” “Lights” and “Don’t Stop Believin'” — that even featured early era members and the night’s inductees, Aynsley Dunbar and Gregg Rolie.

After the induction, Perry did not join the rest of the band to meet the press backstage.

But a bit of good news: Perry and Pineda had their first-ever meeting. “It means the world to me.. waited 35 years for this moment,” Pineda captioned a photo of the pair hugging it out.

#RockHall2017 With all that’s going on in the world today, all I want to hear is #TheVoice #StevePerry sing once again w/ @JourneyOfficial pic.twitter.com/DTVnDRzJPy — John Galt Junior (@JohnGaltJunior3) April 8, 2017

Dammit #StevePerry! Really wanted to hear you tonight 💔 — Northern Lala (@NorthernLala) April 8, 2017

I was mentally preparing myself in hopes #StevePerry would sing tonight. Going to go cry myself to sleep now. #WhyStevePerry #RockHall2017 — Tara (@TaraElizabeth24) April 8, 2017

Hours before the start of the ceremony, a rep for Journey told Entertainment Weekly, “We have just spoken with Steve Perry’s manager and he confirmed to us that he will NOT be performing tonight.”

Perry last performed with Journey back in 1991, but sang on their 1996 studio album, Trial By Fire. He officially left the band in 1998; since 2007, Pineda has done vocals for the group.

The Rock Hall also inducted Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Yes, Tupac Shakur, and Pearl Jam.