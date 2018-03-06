Steve Aoki Has 'Something Special in Store' for His Fans at SXSW Bash

Steve Aoki is set to headline a two-day experience in Austin at SXSW.

“I have been coming to SXSW for over a decade and I still look forward to it every year,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I see so many friends from all over the world and I love that. SXSW always has the craziest fans and I have something special in store for them.”

The 40-year-old deejay and producer will perform at the Media Temple SXSW Interactive Bash with SuperDuperKyle on Mar. 13, and guests can also mingle with top influencers a day before at the Media Temple Agency open house.

Aoki dropped his highly anticipated music video for his new song “Azukita” — featuring Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz and Elvis Crespo — on Mar. 2.

In the video, he and Yankee go head-to-head in a virtual reality dance battle game. The track is Aoki’s first Spanish-language track and has inspired an international movement in the Zumba community.

“It’s been crazy seeing all these dance and fitness videos being posted on Instagram to ‘Azukita,'” Aoki previously told PEOPLE CHICA. “From Zumba instructors and students all over the world, fitness aficionados, social media influencers, and our fans; the response has been nothing short of overwhelming proving that Latin influence is really universal.”