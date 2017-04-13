Stanaj Premieres ‘Romantic (NOTD Remix)’ Video: Meet the Rising Star (Justin Timberlake’s a Fan!)

Rising pop star Stanaj has arrived.
The up-and-comer has a new music video for his single “Romantic (NOTD Remix),” and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the stunning visual, off his new EP, From a Distance.
“It’s going to get people pregnant,” the singer previously joked of the seductive track.
With just two EPs to his name, the 23-year-old New York native has already scored kudos from Russell Simmons, Kim Kardashian and more for his soulful vocals and R&B-influenced pop. And last fall, he made his late-night debut, performing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he met fellow guest (and personal idol!) Justin Timberlake, who later took to Twitter to give the rising star a shout-out.
“You have an INSANE voice, dude. So nice to meet you! Keep the hustle going!” Timberlake tweeted in October.
Stanaj is currently on the road, opening for JoJo on her North American Mad Love Tour, though May 3.