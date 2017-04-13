Stanaj Premieres ‘Romantic (NOTD Remix)’ Video: Meet the Rising Star (Justin Timberlake’s a Fan!)

Rising pop star Stanaj has arrived.

The up-and-comer has a new music video for his single “Romantic (NOTD Remix),” and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the stunning visual, off his new EP, From a Distance.

“It’s going to get people pregnant,” the singer previously joked of the seductive track.

With just two EPs to his name, the 23-year-old New York native has already scored kudos from Russell Simmons, Kim Kardashian and more for his soulful vocals and R&B-influenced pop. And last fall, he made his late-night debut, performing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he met fellow guest (and personal idol!) Justin Timberlake, who later took to Twitter to give the rising star a shout-out.

You have an INSANE voice, dude. So nice to meet you! Keep the hustle going! #Vocals https://t.co/I3HBKTYSie — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 27, 2016

When you meet the nicest person in the world and he happens to be your idol @justintimberlake !! Catch us both tonight on @jimmyfallon !!! #TwoDreamsOneNight #AintLoveStrange A post shared by Stanaj (@stanaj) on Oct 26, 2016 at 5:56pm PDT

“You have an INSANE voice, dude. So nice to meet you! Keep the hustle going!” Timberlake tweeted in October.

Love this girl @iamjojo !!! Btw for all you asking .. I'm 6'4… and single……. and I sing love songs if ur into that… 😏❤️😂 A post shared by Stanaj (@stanaj) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Stanaj is currently on the road, opening for JoJo on her North American Mad Love Tour, though May 3.