Can’t Afford to See Bruce Springsteen on Broadway? Here’s The Boss’ Setlist

Springsteen on Broadway, Bruce Springsteen‘s new intimate one-man show of singing and storytelling, is the hottest ticket in New York City right now, with a single seat in the 939-capacity Walter Kerr Theater going for a starting ticket price of $850 (more than three times what it takes to see Broadway’ other smash musical, Hamilton).

The show — which began performances on Oct. 3, officially opened Thursday night, and will play a limited five nights a week run through Feb. 3 — has already made a whopping $2.33 million in its first seven days of sales according to numbers provided by The Broadway League.

Its run is sold out too, although fans anxious to see The Boss in the critically acclaimed show can try for partial/restricted view seats in a daily $75 digital ticket lottery. (There’s a mail-in lottery also, for those who prefer a pen and paper).

There’s another option too: pay some of the high prices resellers are offering online. A recent search on StubHub have seats starting at $1,416.

If neither of those work, well Springsteen himself understands. That’s why on Friday, he shared the official setlist for the show in a Springsteen on Broadway compilation album on Spotify and Apple Music.

“Spoiler alert,” he wrote. “Here’s the official #SpringsteenBroadway setlist for your listening pleasure!”

Sure, the playlist doesn’t include the 23-time Grammy winner singing these tunes live or sharing his stories about the songs. Though Springsteen — who conceived, wrote and directed the show — does adapt much of his readings from his 2016 autobiography, Born to Run, meaning a simple trip to Amazon could solve that problem.

Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa shows up for two numbers in the show. Sadly, she doesn’t make an appearance on the Spotify playlist either.

Anyway, here’s the setlist:

Growin’ Up My Hometown My Father’s House The Wish Thunder Road The Promised Land Born in the U.S.A. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out Tougher Than the Rest Brilliant Disguise Long Walk Home The Ring Dancing IN the Dark Land of Hope and Dreams Born to Run

And a Spotfiy embed if that’s easier:

RELATED VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen Proves he’s ‘The Boss’ with Record-Breaking Longest U.S. Show!

Springsteen told The New York Times his setlist will remained locked throughout the run, though fans might get to see some special dedications throughout. The New York Daily News reported that on his inaugural performance, Springsteen had dedicated his first show to his late friend Tom Petty, who had died the day before at the age of 66.

“Down here on E Street, we’re devastated and heartbroken over the death of Tom Petty,” he wrote. “Our hearts go out to his family and bandmates,” he wrote on Twitter earlier. “I’ve always felt a deep kinship with his music. A great songwriter and performer, whenever we saw each other, it was like running into a long lost brother. Our world will be a sadder place without him.”

Down here on E Street, we’re devastated and heartbroken over the death of Tom Petty. Our hearts go out to his family and bandmates. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 3, 2017

It’s intimate moments like this that lead Springsteen to do the show in the first place.

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible,” Springsteen said via a press release in August. “I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the [939] seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years.”

“My show is just me, the guitar, the piano, and the words and music,” he continued. “Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”