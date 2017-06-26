Music
Zig-a-zig-ah! The Spice Girls Then & Now
Friendship hasn’t ended for the five bold Brits
EMMA BUNTON, BABY SPICE
Baby Spice is all grown up, now 41, with two children, 9-year-old Beau and 6-year-old Tate, with longtime partner Jade Jones. Bunton serves as an “architect” on the new reality competition series Boy Band on ABC, where she advises — you guessed it — wannabe boy band members. The series made the performer nostalgic for her girl group glory days. “I had such an awesome experience,” she told PEOPLE. “We were conquering all these countries, and it was just like, wow.”
GERI HALLIWELL, GINGER SPICE
Halliwell, who isn’t afraid to say she looked “like a drag queen” as Ginger Spice, welcomed her son Montague in January, her first child with husband Christian Horner. She also has a daughter from a previous relationship, Bluebell, 11. Halliwell, 44, released a new single earlier this month in memory of friend George Michael, calling herself “forever your fan” in the video’s dedication. Nineteen years after leaving the Spice Girls in the middle of a world tour, Halliwell offered an apology to fans, tweeting, “I’m sorry about that… everything works out in the end, that’s what my mum says! X.”
MELANIE BROWN, SCARY SPICE
Mel B is currently reacting to gut-wrenching performances as a judge on America’s Got Talent alongside Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and new host Tyra Banks. Aside from holding that seat since 2011, Brown, 42, has experienced a tumultuous divorce from Stephen Belafonte, complete with a restraining order against a nanny she claims had an affair with him. But in happier news, Brown, aka Scary Spice, is proud mom to daughters Madison, 5, Angel, 10, and Phoenix, 18.
MELANIE CHISHOLM, SPORTY SPICE
Mel C, now a solo singer-songwriter and mother to 8-year-old Scarlet, revealed last year that she developed an eating disorder during her Sporty Spice days. “I was in the spotlight, being photographed constantly, and I started to become self conscious of my body image,” she told BBC Good Food. Chisholm, 43, also halted any talks of her involvement in a Spice Girls reunion. “The fascination with the band never seems to go away,” she wrote in a Love Magazine personal essay. “It’s a blessing and a curse all at the same time.”
VICTORIA BECKHAM, POSH SPICE
Wife to former soccer star David Beckham, 42, and mother to Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 5, Posh is spicing up Target shoppers’ closet with an exclusive clothing line. Victoria, 43, has focused much of her career as of late on fashion, but did give a glimpse at a return to singing when she stopped by the Late Late Show in a humorous reboot of 1987’s Mannequin with host James Corden.
