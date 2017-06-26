Zig-a-zig-ah! The Spice Girls Then & Now

MELANIE CHISHOLM, SPORTY SPICE

Mel C, now a solo singer-songwriter and mother to 8-year-old Scarlet, revealed last year that she developed an eating disorder during her Sporty Spice days. “I was in the spotlight, being photographed constantly, and I started to become self conscious of my body image,” she told BBC Good Food. Chisholm, 43, also halted any talks of her involvement in a Spice Girls reunion. “The fascination with the band never seems to go away,” she wrote in a Love Magazine personal essay. “It’s a blessing and a curse all at the same time.”