'Girl Power Is Alive and Well!' The Spice Girls Reunite for First Group Photo in Years — and New Projects?

Get ready to spice up your life all over again!

The Spice Girls shared an adorable reunion snap on social media, marking the first time the ’90s Britpop icons have been publicly photographed together since 2012. The meeting went down at Geri Halliwell Horner‘s home in Hertfordshire, England, where Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham and Melanie Chisholm met with their former manager Simon Fuller to reportedly discuss upcoming projects.

Rumors of a reunion tour swirled as recently as last year, but none came to fruition after both Chisholm and Beckham expressed reluctance over the venture. “It is not happening. At some point you’ve gotta know when it’s time say, ‘That was great,’” the Beckham said on British chat show This Morning last year.

Now the Sun reports that the quintet have agreed to join forces. “This is the pop reunion no one thought would ever happen again,” a source told the outlet. “But after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year.”

There’s one caveat, however: performances will likely not be part of this new reunion. “Victoria and Geri agreed it would be impossible to be part of a fully-fledged tour because of family and business commitments,” the source continued, alleging that Beckham finally agreed to reunite after being assured she would not need to sing. Instead, collaborations may include “TV projects in China, a new telly talent show, endorsement deals, and a compilation album celebrating their greatest hits,” The Sun reports.

Beckham, Bunton and Halliwell Horner all but confirmed the news but sharing a group shot on social media. “Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower,” the former Posh Spice captioned the photo.



Bunton (a.k.a. Baby Spice) was equally effusive, writing: “Love my girls!!! Exciting!” “Lovely seeing the girls #girlpower is alive and well,” Halliwell Horner added.