Spice Girls to Take Girl Power on the Road as Group Plans Reunion Tour: Report

Are the Spice Girls reforming and hitting the road? According to TMZ, the group’s recent London meeting with ex-manager Simon Fuller served as “rough planning” for a speculated global trek slated for late summer of this year.

The proposed reunion tour will kick off in the U.K. before making its way to the States, though insiders tell the outlet that there is no plan for a Las Vegas residency. They’ve also ruled out the possibility of any new music, but have spoken of “merchandising opportunities” in connection with the tour.

Fuller and a publicist for the Spice Girls did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rumors of a reunion tour swirled as recently as last year, but none came to fruition after both Melanie Chisholm and Victoria Beckham expressed reluctance over the venture. “It is not happening. At some point you’ve gotta know when it’s time say, ‘That was great,'” Beckham said on British chat show This Morning last year.

On Friday, the quintet confirmed they have agreed to join forces — but haven’t clarified their exact plans. “We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the group said in a statement released after a gathering at Geri Halliwell Horner‘s home.

“We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

Initial coverage of the meeting suggested that an upcoming reunion would not include a performance element, though the latest rumors seem to contradict that reporting.

“This is the pop reunion no one thought would ever happen again,” a source told The Sun late last week. “But after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year.”

Following the meeting, all five Spice Girls shared group shots on social media. “Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower,” the former Posh Spice captioned the photo.



Emma Bunton (a.k.a. Baby Spice) was equally effusive, writing: “Love my girls!!! Exciting!” “Lovely seeing the girls #girlpower is alive and well,” Halliwell Horner added. Said Melanie Brown, “These amazing women have helped me become who I am, so to all the girls out there remember “friendship never ever ends”!!!! Boom.”

Bringing up the rear, Chisholm cheekily posted, “As usual, I’m a bit late to the party! Some of you may have seen this photo doing the rounds today…”