Spencer Sutherland Reveals the Taylor Swift Song He Can’t Get Out of His Head

Spencer Sutherland has the Taylor Swift bug!

The 24-year-old stopped by PEOPLE Now recently, where he played a round of “One Last Thing,” dishing on his last boys night out, his latest belly laugh, and the last song stuck in his head.

“The last song that was stuck in my head was probably ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ by Taylor Swift,” he revealed. “We just listened to it, like, last week and it’s a great song.”

When they aren’t busy at work — or singing Swift songs — Sutherland and his crew opt for some quality guy time.

“My last boys’ night was last night in New York City,” he said. “We had just finished a really cool iHeart showcase and we went to a bar and hung out. It was just really cool having all the camaraderie of my band and my best friends.”

With his star on the rise, Sutherland has taken time to receive advice from music legends like Billy Ray Cyrus.

“One thing he said to me was, you know, ‘You don’t necessarily have to have all your eggs in one basket.’ ” What he means is, he’s like, ‘Music’s my love, but why not do acting?’ ” the “Selfish” singer recalled.

“There’s also a note written by Johnny Cash on his wall, which is really cool. It said something along the lines of, ‘The first few years are the toughest. Give ’em hell. Love, Johnny Cash.'”

Sutherland recently made his acting debut in the new CMT series Still the King, which stars Cyrus.