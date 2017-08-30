Spencer Pratt ‘Feels Like’ Taylor Swift in His Hilarious ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video Spoof

Taylor Swift, look what you made Spencer Pratt do.

The 34-year-old The Hills alum created an amalgamation of Snapchat videos to Swift’s latest hit “Look What You Made Me Do” that are both seriously funny and riveting.

Complete with head bobbing and colorful Snapchat filters, Pratt takes the song to a whole new level, lip syncing to the lyrics inside his car, his home and in the wilderness along with his trusty sidekick, a hummingbird.

“I feel like the new Taylor,” Pratt tweeted after retweeting reactions to his video.

I feel like the new Taylor — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 29, 2017

The video doesn’t just feature Pratt (and his hummingbird). A very pregnant Heidi Montag, 30, makes an appearance as well, holding up ice cream containers in time for the lyrics, “You asked me for a place to sleep / Locked me out and threw a feast.”

Hey @spencerpratt i forgot about you but now I'm ready to embrace you like its 2006 again — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) August 29, 2017

Fans fully embraced the video on social media, with some suggesting it may be even better than Swift’s own music video that debuted during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards and racked up more than 40 million views in 24 hours.

@spencerpratt is officially my favorite person on Snapchat. Thanks for the daily laughs 😂 — Hannah Griffith (@Hannahxo18) August 29, 2017

@spencerpratt 's story is the best thing that ever happened to snapchat — Becky🌹 (@beckyprescottx) August 29, 2017

I solely like Taylor's new song because it reminds me of @spencerpratt — Amy Smith (@Amy12093) August 29, 2017

I hated @taylorswift13 song all morning until I watched 45 mins of @spencerpratt snap chat. #Iblameitonthehummingbirds — Katie Guilbeault (@KGuilbeault) August 25, 2017

Spencer Pratt's snapchat story is the best thing about Taylor Swift's new single 😂 @spencerpratt — Emily (@emilysolegit) August 25, 2017

In the creepy music video for Swift biting new single, the pop star, 27, turns the tables on her critics by mocking her public persona.

A source close to the star previously told PEOPLE the “Shake It Off” singer took time away from the spotlight this year after feeling “like her personal life was spinning out of control.”

“It was draining her and she needed to disappear to reinvent herself,” said the source. “It was time to change things up and take another approach.”

RELATED VIDEO: All The Criticism Taylor Swift Is Slamming In ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Music Video

Swift is now “ready to come out of hiding” and is looking forward to sharing her album Reputation (out Nov. 10) with her loyal fans.

“Taylor is very excited about her new album. This has been her life for the past few months,” said the source.