Rising Star Spencer Ludwig Releases Music Video for Hot Single ‘Diggy’

Need a mid-week pick-me-up? Look no further than Spencer Ludwig’s new single “Diggy.”

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at at the music video for the hot new track. In the clip, Ludwig and a trio of backup dancers take a parking lot by storm, bringing the tune to new levels as the singer flies above the ground on a floating platform.

With enough retro swagger to rival Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars, Ludwig burst onto the scene last year, wowing audiences with his electric live performances reminiscent of Prince and Earth, Wind & Fire: In addition to singing, the musician also plays trumpet during his shows, alternating between the two while showing off his killer dance moves.

In addition to racking up more than 2 million streams on Spotify, the single was featured in a high-energy style commercial by Target, dubbed “Vibes,” in September. “Diggy” will appear on Ludwig’s first-ever solo album, due later this year.

Before deciding to write and release solo material, the L.A. native worked as a professional trumpeter, from being featured on indie pop darlings Capital Cities’ In a Tidal Wave of Mystery album to even hitting the road with Katy Perry for her Prismatic World Tour.

As he prepares to release his debut album, Ludwig is currently on tour with “I Got You” singer Bebe Rexha through March.