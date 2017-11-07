Spencer Day Releases Retro-Tinged Music Video for New Single ’72 And Sunny’

Singer-songwriter Spencer Day has returned with his new single, “72 And Sunny” — and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the track’s music video.

Day complements the song’s bright, hopeful lyrics with retro-themed visuals, from sporting ’50s-inspired garb for a dip in the pool and a frolic on the beach to interspersing throwback clips throughout the video.

“72 And Sunny” is Day’s first release since 2014, when he dropped his third LP Daybreak, a collection of covers and original music that debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart.

The jazz-pop singer, 39, grew up in a Mormon family in Utah. After moving to California, he pursued music, and after appearing on CBS’ 2002-2003 Star Search reboot, he went on to release his debut album in 2004, eventually breaking onto the Billboard charts in 2009. Over the years, Day has worked with Rufus Wainwright and appeared on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.