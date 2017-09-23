Soul Legend Charles Bradley Dies at 68

Singer Charles Bradley, the “Screaming Eagle of Soul” whose career took off in the 2000s after years spent on the periphery of the music industry (including time spent as a James Brown impersonator), has died at age 68 of cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Bradley. Mr. Bradley was truly grateful for all the love he’s received from his fans and we hope his message of love is remembered and carried on,” read a statement on Bradley’s Facebook page. “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Bradley was diagnosed with stomach cancer during the fall of 2016 and though he headed out on tour earlier this year, the cancer recently returned and spread to his liver, according to a press release announcing the singer’s death.

Bradley’s death was also announced on his official Twitter page: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Bradley. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Born in Florida in 1948 before later relocating to New York as a child, Bradley stayed on the fringes of music — working as a part-time musician throughout most of his life. In the 1990s, after moving back to New York to reconnect with his mother, Bradley began working in earnest as a James Brown impersonator (Bradley saw Brown perform at the Apollo Theater when he was a child). It during these years of his life when Bradley’s discovery began in earnest — after Daptone Records co-founder Gabriel Roth introduced Bradley to producer Tom Brenneck.

“I’m gonna say it’s all right to dream, but work at it — make it come to reality,” Bradley said after releasing his debut studio album, No Time for Dreaming, in 2011. “It took 62 years for somebody to find me, but I thank God. Some people never get found.” (In 2012, Bradley’s life was the subject of a documentary, Charles Bradley: Soul of America.)

Two other records would follow: 2013’s Victim of Love and 2016’s Changes, the latter of which included a soul cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes” as its showcase song. That track and many other Bradley tunes have become popular choices for television music supervisors: “Changes” appeared on the Big Little Lies soundtrack as well as episodes of Vampire Diaries, Marvel’s Luke Cage, and Suits.

As news of Bradley’s death spread online, many members of the music community and fans paid their respects to his memory.

Rest in peace to the great Charles Bradley. — el-p (@therealelp) September 23, 2017

RIP to our dear brother Charles Bradley. Your heart was too big for this planet. See you on the other side. We love you. — Antibalas (@Antibalas) September 23, 2017

A real low today hearing about the passing of the incredible Charles Bradley. We shall forever remember the amazing shows we played together — badbadnotgood IV 😉 (@badbadnotgood) September 23, 2017

No! RIP Charles Bradley. You were a beautiful man and an inspiration. I hope the song we were making gets to live in the world someday. — Har Mar Superstar (@HarMarSuperstar) September 23, 2017

I've had the honor of being completely and utterly blown off stage by both of these sweethearts. RIP Charles Bradley.❤️We miss you, Sharon! pic.twitter.com/QUdCugUw3R — Neko Case (@NekoCase) September 23, 2017

Sad to hear of Charles Bradley's passing. If his performance here doesn't get you then nothing will. https://t.co/TEysTe3NTT — luke oneil 🚽 (@lukeoneil47) September 23, 2017

Goodnight, Charles Bradley. You sang from beyond and gave the best hugs. pic.twitter.com/nrNpc6LtiP — greg dulli (@MrGregDulli) September 23, 2017

My time spent with Charles Bradley, even though it wasn't long, had a true impact on me. Rest in Peace, you beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/CdrWRnIIta — A Music Blog, Yea? (@AliciaAtout) September 23, 2017

What a lovely man he was. So deeply saddened to hear we have lost Charles Bradley, "The Screaming Eagle of Soul." pic.twitter.com/ycs5ofWT0v — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) September 23, 2017

Goodbye, Charles Bradley. You put the flame on it. pic.twitter.com/lqy0O836i7 — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) September 23, 2017

RIP Charles Bradley. He was a titan and an incredibly gracious human being. He oozed soul. One of my all time favorites. A photo from June: pic.twitter.com/YXHt6wDJCj — John Hendrickson (@JohnGHendy) September 23, 2017

Speaking to Rolling Stone last year, Bradley said he couldn’t envision a future that didn’t involve some level of performance. “I know that from doing shows for the public, the love when I go out into the audience and hug ’em and the things that they say to me personally … [pauses] Wow. It’s not only me onstage doing it. I open their hearts up and they feel the love of my heart and when I go out there and really respond to ’em and talk to ’em, they tell me some things,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com