She's Feeling 22! Sophie Turner Celebrates Birthday with Song By Fiancé Joe Jonas' Ex Taylor Swift

Happy 22nd birthday, Sophie Turner!

The Game of Thrones star celebrated her big day on Instagram Story Wednesday by rocking out to the hit 2012 single “22” — the song written and performed by Taylor Swift, who dated Turner’s fiancé Joe Jonas in 2008.

“I don’t know about you but I’m feeling 22,” the actress said while lip-synching the country-turned-pop star’s lyrics.

Turner also had a dance session with Jay Sean’s 2009 hit “Down.”

Soon-to-be brother-in-law Nick Jonas gave a sweet shout-out to Turner also on Instagram Story Wednesday with a Jonas family photo from the couple’s engagement party in November.

“Happy Birthday @sophiet You’re super cool! We all think so!” the singer captioned the picture that included Kevin and Frankie Jonas.

To mark her latest birth year, she and Jonas vacationed in the lap of luxury this week as they soaked up some sun in the Maldives.

The couple, who got engaged in October and have been dating since November 2016, enjoyed some quality time together as Turner and Jonas shared moments from their South Asian getaway on social media.

The pair stayed at Coco Prive, a private island that promises “true privacy” and a “unique island experience” for its guests. But that discretion will cost you — the island resort charges $45,000 per night. The resort was also where newlyweds Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich spent their honeymoon.

While Turner and Jonas spent this week toasting to her 22nd birthday, they will also be celebrating their forthcoming wedding.

GoT costar and best friend Maisie Williams confirmed in January that she was asked to be a bridesmaid, though the pair is waiting until the final season of the HBO franchise is over to start planning the nuptials.

“[She’s] already letting her little heart wonder and imagine,” Williams said of Turner’s wedding ideas.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in 2019.