Songwriters Hall of Fame to Induct Max Martin, Jay Z, Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced its latest class of inductees on Monday. This year’s batch includes Max Martin; Jay Z; collaborative duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis; Motown records founder Berry Gordy; Chicago members Robert Lamm, James Pankow, and Peter Cetera; and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. The induction ceremony is set for June 15 at New York City’s Marriott Marquis Hotel.

“With our 2017 roster of inductees, the Songwriters Hall of Fame moves definitively into recognizing music creators of the 21st century while continuing to honor the greats of earlier decades,” the Hall’s co-chairs Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff wrote along with President Linda Moran in a statement.

“The combination of contemporary sounds and timeless hits of the past is certain to make for an unforgettable evening. The songwriters we honor cross genre, regional and even national boundaries — R&B, rap, pop and rock & roll from both coasts, the American heartland and Sweden.”

Despite 2017’s formidable slate of inductees, the Hall didn’t induct a number of the prominent artists that were nominated in October. Among those who didn’t make the cut were Madonna, George Michael, Vince Gill, and Bryan Adams.

Last year, the Hall added Elvis Costello; Marvin Gaye; Tom Petty; Chic’s Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards; and Chip Taylor to its ranks.

Chicago’s induction continues a Hall-heavy period for the classic rockers — the band was added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2016.