In honor of Mother’s Day, we’re looking back at 12 unforgettable musical tributes from daughters and sons to the women who raised them.

Listen to the heartwarming and heart-wrenching tracks that will definitely inspire you to call your own mom.

1. Kanye West: “Hey Mama”

The rapper‘s adoring tribute to mom Donda West was included on his 2005 record Late Registration. Donda liked the song so much that she even reportedly used it as her ringtone.

A week after her 2007 death, West broke down in tears while attempting to introduce the track at a Paris concert.

2. Carrie Underwood: “Mama’s Song”

Underwood co-wrote the 2010 Play On song about the evolving relationship between mothers and daughters. ” ‘Mama’s Song’ definitely reflects my mom and I’s relationship. Hopefully a lot of moms and daughters can relate to this too,” the singer said in an interview on her YouTube channel. Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher and her mother, Carole Underwood, both appeared in the music video.

3. Taylor Swift: “The Best Day”

” ‘The Best Day’ is a song that I wrote without telling my mom,” Swift told Taste of Country of her 2008 Fearless track. “I wrote it in the summertime, and I recorded it secretly, too. I had this idea that I wanted to play it for her for Christmas. So when I got the track I synced up all of these home videos from when I was a little kid to go along with the song like a music video, and played it for her on Christmas Eve and she was crying her eyes out.”

4. Beyoncé: “Ring Off”

In 2014’s “Ring Off,” Beyoncé celebrates mom Tina Lawson‘s newfound independence following her divorce from Mathew Knowles. The song was included on the deluxe release of her self-titled album.

5. Blake Shelton: “The Baby”

” ‘The Baby’ is based on the true story of Michael White and the relationship he had with his mother. He wrote the song [with Harley Allen],” Shelton told CMT of his 2003 tear-jerker hit. “As far as my life is concerned, it is true up until the part where the mother passes away. I am the baby of the family, and I moved away when I was 17, and I was away from home when I turned 21, and up until now it has paralleled my life.”

“But the one thing that it teaches me, and hopefully everyone who hears the song, is not to take your family for granted, and try to at least stay in touch with them,” he added.

6. Madonna: “Promise to Try”

The music icon co-wrote the somber Like a Prayer ballad about her mother Madonna Louis Ciccone, who died of breast cancer when the star was five. In her 1991 Rockumentary Madonna: Truth of Dare, “Promise to Try” plays as she visits her mother’s grave in Detroit.

7. Drake: “You & The 6”

Drake directly addresses mom Sandi Graham in “You & The 6,” off his 2015 album If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. “The 6” refers to his hometown of Toronto.

8. Chance The Rapper: “Hey Ma”

“Hey Ma” gives Chance the opportunity to thank his own mother, Lisa Bennet, for surviving his adolescent misbehavior. The song comes off of the rapper’s 2012 mixtape 10 Day, which is named after the 10-day high school suspension during which he began working on the collection.

9. The Beatles: “Julia”

The White Album song was named after John Lennon’s mother, Julia Lennon, who died in a traffic accident when he was 17. The singer-songwriter’s 1970 track, “Mother,” also deals with his and Julia’s complicated relationship.

10. Mac Miller: “I’ll Be There”

Miller included an ode to his mother on 2011’s Best Day Ever. “My mom and I have been through a lot of s—. Me taking it upon myself to follow this dream, it caused a lot of problems with me and my mom on our day-to-day relationship. I feel like my mom is one of the best moms ever — how I’m sure everyone else feels. So I wanted to make a song speaking on that,” he said of “I’ll Be There,” he said, according to Genius.

11. Billy Joel: “Rosalinda’s Eye’s”

Joel‘s mother, Rosalind Nyman Joel, and their family history inspired this 52nd Street tune. Rosalind died in 2014 at 92 years old.

12. Bruce Springsteen: “The Wish”

Springsteen wrote “The Wish” about mom Adele Ann Springsteen. “Well tonight I’m takin’s requests here in the kitchen/ This one’s for you, Ma, let me come right out and say it,” he sings.