Solange Shouts Out Female Artists After Win at the BET Awards

Sunday night, singer Solange Knowles nabbed the Centric Award at the 2017 BET Awards.

Nominated for a number of awards, Solange took home the Centric Award for “Cranes in the Sky” and shouted out the nominees and a few other talented ladies.

“I want to thank the universe for aligning the stars for me to get this award,” she told the audience after taking the stage, going on to shout out her husband, son, and all of the people who helped with the video, adding artists SZA, Kehlani, Syd, and Kelela to the mix.

The singer, who celebrated her birthday on Saturday, also made reference to it being the “best birthday ever.”

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the singer, acknowledging her hard work and talent.

I stan for Solange because she is so thoughtful, as in she thinks deeply about what she puts out into the world. — Kimberly N. Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) June 26, 2017

I love seeing Solange getting the shine she deserves ✨ #BETAwards17 pic.twitter.com/hBPjwjA5SQ — Kia Abrielle (@Kia_Abrielle) June 26, 2017

It just makes me so happy to see Solange having her moment. She really deserves it. #betawards pic.twitter.com/bUc8nc35NB — Tevin Byrd (@The__Prototype) June 26, 2017

I love everything about Solange. She is perfection. 😭 — jamie 🌻 (@WellJeneeSaid) June 26, 2017

The singer earned four nominations at this year’s BET Awards including nods for Video of the Year, Best Female R&B/Pop Star, and Album of the Year.

This article originally appeared on Essence.com