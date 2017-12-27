Solange Knowles Reveals Autonomic Disorder Diagnosis, Cancels New Year's Eve Performance

Solange Knowles has been forced to cancel her New Year’s Eve performance at Afropunk Fest in South Africa due to an ongoing health struggle, she revealed Wednesday on Instagram.

The singer, 31, shared the news on social media and wrote that she struggled to find the words to explain the disorder she had been “quietly treating” for the past five months.

“Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times…” Knowles wrote. “Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share… However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE.”

She continued, “The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an autonomic disorder. [It’s] been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me… Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all.”

Knowles explained that her diagnosis was “complicated” and that she is “still learning so much myself.”

“But right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after,” she wrote.

While the singer did not share what type of autonomic disorder she was diagnosed with, people afflicted with it usually have trouble regulating their heart rate, blood pressure, digestion and body temperature as the disorder occurs in the nervous system, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Knowles — who is mom to a 13-year-old son — also apologized to the fans who were excited to see her perform at Afropunk, promising that she would return to give them a show.

“I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you…….but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance…..as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways,” she added.

Knowles revealed previous festivals had known about her health and kept it “confidential,” thanking them for their support and for keeping the news to themselves.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The younger sister of Beyoncé had canceled two shows this year, including one in November at Florida State University’s homecoming show which she said was due to a medical condition.

And while the “Cranes in the Sky” singer may be struggling, she is determined to begin the new year with a focus on herself.

“As a part of the self-care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018,” she wrote. “This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life… Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.”