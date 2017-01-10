Solange Talks 'Kickass' Big Sister Beyoncé, Being a Strong Woman and Which Real Housewives She Watches 'Religiously'

“One thing that I constantly have to fight against is not feeling arrogant when I say I wrote every lyric on this album. I still have not been able to say that. That’s the first time I’ve actually ever said it, because of the challenges that we go through when we celebrate our work and our achievements,” Solange told Beyoncé in the interview.

“It’s something I’ve learned so much about from you, getting to be in control of your own narrative. And, at this point, it should be an expectation, not something that you’re asking permission for. I feel like I’m getting closer to that, not taking on all the baggage when I have to just stand up for myself and say, ‘No, I’m uncomfortable with that.’ And I really appreciate you and mom being examples of that, being able to speak about our achievements, these things that deserve to be celebrated, without feeling bashful about it.”

Furthermore, that empowerment and composure was a driving force behind her album A Seat at the Table, which she released in September.

“It was very intentional that I sang as a woman who was very in control, a woman who could have this conversation without yelling and screaming, because I still often feel that when black women try to have these conversations, we are not portrayed as in control, emotionally intact women, capable of having the hard conversations without losing that control,” she said.

3. She watches Bravo, just like the rest of us.

When asked by Beyoncé, “What makes you laugh the hardest?” Solange responded: “The Real Housewives of Atlanta, hands-down. I watch it religiously, and I am in stitches the whole time.”

4. Beyoncé is as cool of a big sister as you’d expect.

“You did a kick-ass job. You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever. In the 30 years that we’ve been together, I think we’ve only really, like, butted heads … we can count on one hand,” Solange said.

Case in point: the time Bey introduced Solange to her rap idol.