Lionel Richie‘s family was by his side as he left his (literally) permanent mark on Hollywood.

The music legend’s kids — Sofia Richie, 19, Nicole Richie, 36, and Miles Richie, 23 — watched on Wednesday as their famous dad had his imprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

“They’ve done so much to try to kill me,” Lionel, 68, jokingly told Entertainment Tonight about his children, before getting serious. “But to have them here? [All] I’ve heard all day was, ‘Dad, we’re so proud of you! Dad, we’re so proud of you!’ You know, that means everything to a parent.”

Some of Lionel’s famous friends, including Samuel L. Jackson and Jimmy Kimmel, were also in attendance to celebrate the singer.

Sofia revealed in her Instagram story that she was heading to the event despite battling an illness. “Strep throats not stopping me,” she captioned a video taken in the car ride over.

From left: Nicole Richie, Lionel Richie, Sofia Richie and Miles Richie Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Although Nicole brought her husband Joel Madden to the festivities, Sofia’s 34-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick was not among the new American Idol judge’s cheering squad.

Sofia and Disick have been dating since May. Since going public with their relationship in September, the duo have traveled together around the world, and — just last month — got a puppy.

The model has even spent time with the three children Disick shares with his ex Kourtney Kardashian — sons Reign, 3, Mason, 8, and daughter Penelope, 5.

“The initial reaction from Kourtney when she found out that Scott was dating Sofia was not positive,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it.”

Lionel has also voiced concern over his daughter’s much older boyfriend.

“She’s 19,” he said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph published in February. “When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise.”

“Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said ‘Dad, I’m in love’ and [he] looked at me and said ‘Okay, we’re going to leave you alone for a minute and you’ll figure it out,’ ” Lionel joked to The Daily Telegraph. “My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days!”