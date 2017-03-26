Snoop Dogg Will Induct Tupac into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Snoop Dogg is set to induct the late Tupac into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at its induction ceremony this April, Rolling Stone reports. The rapper will be inducted alongside Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Yes, and Journey.

The two collaborated on 1996’s “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,” a track Snoop performed at Coachella in 2012 alongside a hologram of Tupac. They also teamed up for “Wanted Dead or Alive,” which dropped in 1997, the year after Tupac died at age 25.

From Coinage: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Tupac’s memory will also be honored this year with All Eyez on Me, a biopic set to hit theaters June 16, while USA Network is developing a television series titled Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Biggie featuring Marcc Rose as Tupac, a role the actor previously played in 2015’s Straight Outta Compton.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place April 7 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com