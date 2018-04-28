Did Snoop Dogg shade Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West following the rapper’s controversial support for President Donald Trump during his recent Twitter spree?

On Friday, Snoop, 46, shared a message on Instagram that may have pointed blame at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, for her husband’s outbursts, even comparing West’s personal growth to JAY-Z‘s.

“The evolution of Jay-Z and Kanye show you how influential your wife can be to your life,” Snoop shared, alluding to JAY-Z’s wife Beyoncé.

In addition, Snoop gave a shout-out to his wife Shante Broadus, who he will be celebrating a 21-year wedding anniversary with in June. “Thank u @bosslady_ent Love u for being my rock and keeping me straight,” he captioned the post.

Kardashian admitted that she had unfollowed her husband and didn’t know he had made a big April 18 return to Twitter until his outburst this week.

“I didn’t even know he got his Twitter again until I started seeing tweets coming in from other people retweeting them. And I was like, wait, is this real?” Kardashian said in a sneak peek of her The Ellen DeGeneres Show interview, airing on Monday.

“And then at night he came in and said, ‘Did you see my tweets?’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did see your tweets,’ and I followed him back,” she said.

On Wednesday, the KKW Beauty mogul defended the father of her three children on Twitter, arguing that reports labeling him “as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive” are “not fair.”

“He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America?” Kardashian West tweeted. “Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive.”

Kardashian West also addressed her husband’s series of tweets about Trump in which he called the president his “brother” and said the two “are both dragon energy.”

“When he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine,” she said. “He never said he agrees with his politics,” she added.

However, minutes after her tweet, West posted a photo showing off his signed Make America Great Again hat. He was also photographed wearing a red MAGA hat as he left his studio in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday.

Snoop isn’t the only celebrity to have voiced their thoughts on West’s tweets as of late. John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Jordan Peele have also shared messages related to the Yeezy designer’s social media statements.

A source close to West recently told PEOPLE that the Grammy winner wasn’t concerned with people’s opinions on his political views.

“He’s actually not as upset as you’d think about what’s being said. He just thinks that no one gets his genius,” the source said.