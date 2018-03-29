Snoop Dogg is singing a whole new tune.

As if becoming Martha Stewart‘s BFF and briefly changing his name to Snoop Lion weren’t departures enough, now the famed rapper, 46, has topped the Billboard Gospel charts with his new album Bible of Love.

The accolade comes days after Snoop took to the stage at the 33rd Annual Stellar Awards to perform his song “Words Are Few”, featuring singer B. Slade. Filmed in Las Vegas and hosted by Kirk Franklin, the gospel awards show gave a warm reception to newcomer Snoop.

Watch a sneak peek of the performance above.

Snoop Dogg Frazer Harrison/Getty

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Sittin’ here smokin’ trees, when I should be on my knees” he raps from the stage, as cameras catch members of the audience smiling, swaying, and even snapping photos of the hip hop icon’s latest transformation.

As for why he chose to turn over a new musical leaf, “With all of the negativity happening in the world right now, I figured it was time to do something positive to bring people together,” Snoop recently told Hollywood Confidential’s Steve Jones. “I did my share of bringing dark moments. Now it’s time to bring the light.”

Related Video: Exclusive Clip: Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

It’s a move his pal Stewart undoubtedly supports. Last fall, Hollywood’s favorite odd couple sat down with PEOPLE to discuss their enduring friendship.

“He is very attractive, I must say, he really is an attractive human being,” Stewart said of her Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner costar, though she insisted their relationship will forever be purely platonic. “Snoop is younger than my daughter… we have to have a professional relationship.”

The 33rd Annual Stellar Awards premiere Friday March 30, 2018 at 9 p.m. ET on TV One.