Skylar Grey, who co-wrote and was featured on several Eminem songs, was granted a temporary restraining order Friday against her ex-husband after he allegedly threatened her and her boyfriend.

Grey, whose real name is Holly Brook Hafermann, claimed her 42-year-old ex, Todd Jeremy Mandel, was “following, tracking, and stalking” her, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Mandel was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Gray, 31, her boyfriend Elliott Taylor, 28, and her assistant.

In the court documents, Grey said she attended a party in Los Angeles on Wednesday with her boyfriend and assistant came across Mandel.

She alleged Mandel told her that he had “been stalking me and is following and monitoring me and my boyfriend; that he installed hidden cameras and recording devices in my apartment to eavesdrop and watch us; and that he hired a private investigator and multiple attorneys, who have been tracking and investigating me and my boyfriend.”

Eminem and Skylar Grey performing on Saturday Night Live Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

She continued, “I understand that Mr. Mandel has screenshots on his phone of private messages and pictures of me that he should not have access to. He threatened to physically hurt me and that he had plans to do so in the next 2 hours.”

A lawyer for Mandel was not listed on court papers.

Ostovich also filed a statement, claiming Mandel had told her on the night of the party that he had installed cameras in their apartment and “that he was watching and listening to us at all times.”

Ostovich claimed Mandel told her “he planned to physically hurt her.”

Eminem, who released his new album Revival on Friday, has frequently worked with Grey. She helped pen his 2010 hit song “Love the Way You Lie,” which featured Rihanna and also co-wrote Dr. Dre’s “I Need a Doctor” and sang the chorus.

Her latest collaboration with Slim Shady includes his latest song, “Walk on Water,” which also features Beyoncé.

Grey’s court hearing is set for Jan. 8.