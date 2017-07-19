Sisqo Is Singing About Thongs Again in the House Remix to His 1999 Hit

2017 is officially the sequel to 1999. TLC is back. LFO is back. Ricky Martin is back. And now, Sisqo has returned with a new version of “Thong Song.”

Eighteen years after the singer released his smash hit, the Dru Hill alum is singing about trucks, livin’ la vida loca, and butts all over again — this time with an assist from Norwegian DJ group JCY.

In the sleek, updated edition, Sisqo trades in the silver hair and women in scantily clad bathing suits arriving in Miami by the busload for a hat and women in scantily clad bathing suits on roller skates.

“I’ve been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of ‘Thong Song’ and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that JCY did,” he told BuzzFeed. “I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti.”

Earlier in the year, Sisqo performed a basketball-themed parody of his most popular song in support of LeBron James’ campaign for MVP.

Watch the video above … and since what’s old really is new again, maybe keep your eye out for a new version of “Mambo No. 5.”

