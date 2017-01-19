Some of us can barely make it from the kitchen to our bedroom without tripping over our on feet, so we’re endlessly impressed by these performers who get back up on the stage, no matter how many times they end up nosediving in front of a crowd.

These 12 onstage wipeouts were particularly memorable, and prove that cringing is basically an occupational hazard when you’re a music star.

1. Madonna

Madge famously ended up on the floor when her theatrical cape failed to properly rip off near the beginning of a 2015 Brit Awards performance.

The musical icon was able to stand back up and finish the song, but she later revealed that the wardrobe malfunction had put her in serious danger of a head injury. “I didn’t hurt my butt, I hurt my head,” she revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show. “I know how to fall. I’ve fallen off my horse many times, and I tucked, and I have good core strength, but the thing is, I had a little bit of a whiplash, and I smacked the back of my head. So, there was a man standing over me with a flashlight until about 3 a.m. making sure that I was still compos mentis.”

“It was a horrible nightmare, because I like to be amazing,” she added. “Seriously, I rehearse and I rehearse and I rehearse, so that when I do the show it’s effortless and I create magic, and I did the opposite.”

2. Demi Lovato

Warning: Stages are slippery when went. Lovato found out as much while performing at a pool party to promote her 2015 single “Cool For The Summer” in some very high heels.

Lovato was a good sport about the fall, quickly jumping into the pool after the tumble and even posting a video of the incident on Instagram with “#NOTCoolForTheSummer.”

#NOTCoolForTheSummer #FuckIt 😂😂😂😂 A video posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 5, 2015 at 2:16pm PDT

3. Luke Bryan

The country singer got a little caught up in his booty shaking at a 2014 concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ended up falling right off the stage.

Security guards helped Bryan back up and he was able to finish the concert mostly unharmed.

The next day, Bryan updated his fans on Twitter, revealing that he received a few stitches after the mishap.

I'm good. Few stitches. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) May 30, 2014

Like any good managers, his team also chimed in to share some pics and throw some playful jabs at the star, who had taken a few previous mid-show tumbles.

4. Justin Bieber

When you perform as much as Bieber, you’re bound to have a few falls, so it’s no surprise that the “Sorry” singer has several spills to his name.

One particularly memorable snafu took place in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2016, when he didn’t notice an open trap door. Bieber seemingly disappeared as he fell through the hole in the stage with an alarming thud.

Luckily, Biebs was able to crawl back out unscathed. “Good thing I’m like a cat and I landed on my feet — oh my God,” he joked to the audience. “That scared the f— outta me.”

The resilient star also took a handful of other Purpose tour falls:

Another video of Justin Bieber performing on the #PurposeTour tonight in Kansas City, Missouri. (April 6) A video posted by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 6, 2016 at 10:23pm PDT

#CrewGoals ❤️ always there when you have a fall 😂❤️ @justinbieber you clutz, hope you're okay doe pic.twitter.com/hmn0iSTsj4 — lauren (@imlaurenn_) June 30, 2016

5. Harry Styles

The One Direction charmer completely ate it at a 2015 show in San Diego, California.

The boy bander appeared to get tripped up by his microphone as the group sang “Through The Dark,” prompting him to go down in spectacular fashion.

Styles recovered with a smile, and the One Direction boys later reminisced on their many stumbles on Ellen. “That one was bad,” Styles said of the San Diego accident. “The worst part of that is all my friends were there. Right at the front.”

6. Ariana Grande

Grande’s ultra high heels may have been her literal downfall during a Toronto concert.

After the slip, the star quickly got back to her feet and continued strutting and belting out “Bang Bang.”

7. Iggy Azalea

The rapper fell clear off the stage while performing “Fancy” at a 2014 MTV Video Music Awards benefit concert.

Impressively, Azalea continued to rap from below the stage as security scrambled to help her back up.

After the show, Azalea shared a video of the fall on Instagram, writing “Sorry but it would be a crime not to share this with you all, I know I laughed. #StillFinishedtheSongTho #KeptOnRapping #TheShowMustGoOn.”

Sorry but it would be a crime not to share this with you all, I know I laughed. #StillFinishedtheSongTho #KeptOnRapping #TheShowMustGoOn A video posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Aug 23, 2014 at 12:29am PDT

8. Meghan Trainor

At a May 2016 appearance on The Tonight Show, Trainor collapsed on the floor at the end of her song “Me Too.”

Although she appeared to hurt her ankle on the way down, the singer was in good spirits after the fall, laughing as host Jimmy Fallon joined her on the floor.

Trainor took to Twitter to assure her fans that she was okay after the late night blunder.

Haha I didn't feel it till hours later . I'm all good tho. Barely a scratch https://t.co/kVMiCxFJnM — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) May 13, 2016

9. Selena Gomez

A pesky set of stairs cost Gomez her first fall of her 2016 Revival tour.

Selena Gomez is the only person who can fall in front of thousands of people & still be cute 💁🏽 pic.twitter.com/b915Y4dGqh — rene bean (@serenamaria) June 20, 2016

The starlet was singing “Kill Em with Kindness” in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when she went down. “First fall on the whole damn tour. Can you believe it,” she laughed, clearly unfazed by the slip that may have embarrassed us mere mortals.

10. Pink

A performance in Nuremberg, Germany, became a very scary situation in 2010 when a harness used for one of Pink’s aerial stunts was not properly secured.

The harness launched her into the crowd barricade during “So What,” sending the popstar from the arena to a hospital.

Pink tweeted to her fans on her way to get medical care, and later updated them with the good news that she had not been seriously injured.

To all my nurnberg fans- I am so so so sorry to end the show that way.I am embarassed and very sorry. I'm in ambulance now but I will b fine — P!nk (@Pink) July 15, 2010

Ok all my lovers out there- nothings broken, no fluid in the lungs, just seriously sore. I made that barricade my b*tch!!!! Thanx nurnberg:( — P!nk (@Pink) July 15, 2010

11. Dave Grohl

In perhaps the most serious accident of them all, the Foo Fighters frontman suffered a broken leg after falling from a Gothenburg, Sweden, stage.

“I think I just broke my leg. I think I really broke my leg,” Grohl told the crowd from the ground. Amazingly, Grohl returned to the stage about an hour later via a stretcher, and proceeded to perform with his freshly broken leg for over two more hours.

The band tweeted proof of their fearless leader’s injury after the show.

Thank you Gothenburg. That was amazing. pic.twitter.com/BXvuxIfVEv — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 12, 2015

Unfortunately the broken bone forced the Foo Fighters to cancel several subsequent shows. But Grohl eventually returned to the tour with his broken leg and simply performed while sitting on a throne.

His orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Lew C. Schon, even joined him onstage at a Boston show.

12. Ed Sheeran

While opening for bestie Taylor Swift on her 2013 Red tour, the singer-songwriter misjudged his ability to jump onto a piece of sound equipment, and ended up heading for the floor.

Sheeran launched from the fall into a rather impressive somersault-type move, and continued singing “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You” for the Omaha, Nebraska, audience.