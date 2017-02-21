Vocal isolations from live performances reveal what kind of pipes pop stars are truly packing. And let’s just say these stars’ are top of the line.

In these videos, singers are left to stand on their voices alone without the frills of back-up bands and studio editing. Warning: you will be moved to tears.

1. Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammys

As if the performance’s stunning visuals didn’t already have us weeping, the isolated vocals from Bey’s spiritual experience/epic Grammys performance threw us into complete emotional overload. Her impeccable execution on “Love Drought” (while on a gravity-defying chair!) and “Sandcastles” is a powerful reminder of why she deserves the title Queen Bey.

2. Sia on Saturday Night Live in 2015

How that mime managed to maintain his composure in the presence of vocal perfection we will never know. This raw version of “Chandelier” proved Sia is an irreplaceable, emotional talent who could literally wear a paper bag on her head and still blow us away on stage.

3. Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI

From the chilling tribute to America that kicked off her performance to the flawless rendition of “Million Reasons,” Gaga’s 2017 Super Bowl extravaganza was an incredible testament to her vocal ability. Don’t forget she was dancing her booty off as she belted it out!

4. Demi Lovato on America’s Got Talent in 2011

Lovato certainly has a lot to feel “Confident” about. We’re guessing that even without the isolation her passionate performance of “Skyscraper” had the America’s Got Talent contestants sweating backstage. We couldn’t have followed that!

5. Christina Aguilera on Today in 2010

“Beautiful” is more empowering than ever with Aguilera’s voice amped up. The former teen pop sensation lived up to the hype and then some in this performance.

6. Adele on Saturday Night Live in 2015

Perfection doesn’t even begin to cover it. Adele absolutely nailed “Hello” on the late-night sketch show. But, to be honest, we’d buy an album that was just her singing the ABCs for 45 minutes.

7. Ariana Grande on Today in 2013

Then only 20 years old, Grande sent shivers down our spines with an early-morning serving of “Tattooed Heart.” She’s basically a one-woman choir of angels and we’re all just lucky to be alive to hear her.

8. Rihanna on Saturday Night Live in 2015

Rihanna’s unique, powerful voice took center stage in this mic feed only version of “American Oxygen.” These four minutes of raspy greatness achieved the previously thought impossible feat of making us love RiRi even more.